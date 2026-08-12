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Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations (2026)

As the NFL explores new media ventures, international expansion, and alternative revenue streams, expect these valuations to keep climbing—along with the stakes for ownership groups and potential buyers.

Published on August 12, 2026
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  • Team value reflects revenue, profitability, and real-world transactions, plus league-wide asset stakes.
  • Venue and business holdings boost valuations for teams like Dolphins and Commanders.
  • Historic teams in major markets consistently rank higher than smaller-market teams.
Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations

The NFL’s booming business continues to deliver massive franchise valuations, with Sportico’s 2026 rankings highlighting the staggering worth of all 32 teams.

How Valuations Are Calculated

Sportico’s valuation model breaks down each franchise’s total worth into two key components:

  1. Team Value – This reflects the market value of the NFL franchise itself, based on revenue streams, profitability, and multipliers derived from real-world team transactions. It includes each team’s 3.13% stake in league-wide assets such as NFL Films, RedZone, and 32 Equity.

  2. Team-Related Businesses & Real Estate Holdings – This includes ownership equity in businesses and properties directly tied to the team’s operations, such as stadiums, practice facilities, and ventures like Legends Hospitality or the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Importantly, the rankings exclude income from unrelated or distantly related ventures, such as third-party retail developments or non-football IP licensing.

Key Trends

  • Media and Venue Assets Matter: Teams with control over their venues and integrated business holdings, like the Dolphins and Commanders, benefit from inflated valuations.

  • Brand Power Reigns: Historic teams in major markets consistently top the list, while smaller-market teams tend to rank lower—even if they’ve had recent success on the field.

As the NFL explores new media ventures, international expansion, and alternative revenue streams, expect these valuations to keep climbing—along with the stakes for ownership groups and potential buyers.

Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations.

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1. Dallas Cowboys – $15.5 Billion Valuation

Up 21% from 2025.

Dallas Cowboys - $12.8 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

2. Los Angeles Rams – $12.7 Billion Valuation

Up 22% from 2025.

Los Angeles Rams - $10.43 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

3. New York Giants – $12 Billion Valuation

Up 17% from 2025.

New York Giants - $10.25 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

4. New England Patriots – $10.4 Billion Valuation

Up 19% from 2025.

New England Patriots - $8.76 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

8. New York Jets – $10.35 Billion Valuation

Up 28% from 2025.

New York Jets - $8.11 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

6. Philadelphia Eagles – $10.31 Billion Valuation

Up 22% from 2025.

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Philadelphia Eagles - $8.43 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

7. Miami Dolphins – $10.25 Billion Valuation

Up 24% from 2025.

Miami Dolphins - $8.25 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

5. San Francisco 49ers – $10.21 Billion Valuation

Up 19% from 2025.

San Francisco 49ers - $8.6 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

9. Las Vegas Raiders – $10.1 Billion Valuation

Up 28% from 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders - $7.9 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

13. Atlanta Falcons – $9.78 Billion Valuation

Up 39% from 2025.

Atlanta Falcons - $7.05 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

10. Washington Commanders – $9.64 Billion Valuation

Up 30% from 2025.

Washington Commanders - $7.47 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

14. Seattle Seahawks – $9.61 Billion Valuation

Up 46% from 2025.

Seattle Seahawks - $6.59 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

12. Houston Texans – $9.54 Billion Valuation

Up 33% from 2025.

Houston Texans - $7.17 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

11. Chicago Bears – $9.45 Billion Valuation

Up 27% from 2025.

Chicago Bears - $7.45 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

15. Denver Broncos – $9.18 Billion Valuation

Up 40% from 2025.

Denver Broncos - $6.55 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

16. Kansas City Chiefs – $8.74 Billion Valuation

Up 34% from 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs - $6.53 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

17. Pittsburgh Steelers – $8.7 Billion Valuation

Up 34% from 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers - $6.51 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $8.68 Billion Valuation

Up 34% from 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $6.47 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

21. Los Angeles Chargers – $8.65 Billion Valuation

Up 39% from 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers - $6.21 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

22. Tennessee Titans – $8.62 Billion Valuation

Up 39% from 2025.

Tennessee Titans - $6.2 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

23. Cleveland Browns – $8,6 Billion Valuation

Up 40% from 2025.

Cleveland Browns - $6.14 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

18. Green Bay Packers – $8.59 Billion Valuation

Up 33% from 2025.

Green Bay Packers - $6.48 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

20. Minnesota Vikings – $8.26 Billion Valuation

Up 32% from 2025.

Minnesota Vikings - $6.28 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

24. Baltimore Ravens – $8.2 Billion Valuation

Up 37% from 2025.

Baltimore Ravens - $6 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

26. Buffalo Bills – $8.13 Billion Valuation

Up 39% from 2025.

Buffalo Bills - $5.87 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

27. Carolina Panthers – $8.07 Billion Valuation

Up 40% from 2025.

Carolina Panthers - $5.76 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

25. Detroit Lions – $8.02 Billion Valuation

Up 36% from 2025.

Detroit Lions - $5.88 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

29. Arizona Cardinals – $8 Billion Valuation

Up 41% from 2025.

Arizona Cardinals - $5.66 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

31. Jacksonville Jaguars – $7.91 Billion Valuation

Up 42% from 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars - $5.57 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

28. Indianapolis Colts – $7.77 Billion Valuation

Up 36% from 2025.

Indianapolis Colts - $5.72 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

30. New Orleans Saints – $7.59 Billion Valuation

Up 35% from 2025.

New Orleans Saints - $5.63 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty

32. Cincinnati Bengals – $7.4 Billion Valuation

Up 35% from 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals - $5.5 Billion Valuation
Source: Getty
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