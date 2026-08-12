Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS —Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points and Caitlin Clark added 22 as the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 106-92 Tuesday night, giving Indiana its second straight win.

Mitchell scored 20 points in the first half as the Fever took a 64-46 lead into halftime.

Indiana made 16 of 25 3-pointers. Mitchell, Clark and Sophie Cunningham each hit four. Cunningham finished with 12 points, while Aliyah Boston added 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Liberty cut Indiana’s lead to nine in the third quarter, but the Fever answered with an 11-2 run to regain control.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each scored 19 for New York. Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fever have now won seven of their last nine games.

Fever Extend Win Streak With 106-92 Win Over Liberty was originally published on wibc.com