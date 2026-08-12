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Alex Palou Extends Championship Lead with Portland Knockout

Published on August 12, 2026
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NTT INDYCAR Series Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap Alex Palou winning the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland for his 6th win of the 2026 season and extending his championship lead. They also talk about the incredible run of good luck Palou has and the rise of Rinus VeeKay in the standings. They also talk about Marcus Ericsson resigning with Andretti Global for next season and who could replace Scott Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing.

In the second segment, they preview this upcoming weekend’s inaugural race in Markham. They also talk about who else had good and bad weekends in Portland. They later talk about the first 8 races of the 2027 schedule released.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about the Indy 500 open test happening in May 2027. Kevin also talks about Oliver Wheldon winning the USF2000 race in Portland.

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