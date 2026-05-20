Listen Live
Close
Trending
A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain Read Full Story →
Local

Skies Clear Out Before Rain Returns Friday in Indiana

After heavy rain early this week, Indiana skies clear out Wednesday afternoon, says the National Weather Service.

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mid-Week to Weekend Conditions
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — After heavy rain early this week, Indiana skies clear out Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service expects afternoon temperatures to hover in the mid-to-upper 60s as conditions gradually dry out.

“Later Wednesday afternoon into Friday evening, the state gets a little break from the active weather,” says Mike Ryan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “That dry weather will continue Thursday with some sunshine.”

However, rain returns Friday.

“If there’s going to be any dry time here in Indianapolis in particular on Friday, it will be first thing in the morning,” Ryan said. “Even by mid-morning, I think it will be raining. There will be some embedded thunderstorms that will continue into Friday night.”

Ryan does not expect severe weather.

“Primary impact outdoor activities is going to be lightning with any of these thunderstorms,” he added. “That’s really it.”

A front that moved through Tuesday evening brought more showers into Wednesday morning. Ryan explains what triggers Friday’s widespread rain.

“The return of the front, as a warm front, moves across the area,” he said.

Ryan adds that temperatures will climb back into the mid-to-upper 70s and lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Skies Clear Out Before Rain Returns Friday in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Local  |  John Herrick

With Caitlin Clark Out, Fever Soar Past Portland 90-73

AUTO: MAY 30 IndyCar - Indianapolis 500
Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

Paul Page Joins Beyond the Bricks

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

110th Indy 500 Tier Rankings

2026 Indy 500  |  Staff

Artemis II Crew Member Jeremy Hansen to be Honored Guest at Indy 500

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
IndyCar  |  James Adams

Former Indy 500 Winners Look Ahead To Sunday’s Race

INDY 500-RAIN DELAY 2
Breaking News
22 Items

Breaking News

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in ’24 National Title Rematch

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close