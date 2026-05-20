Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — After heavy rain early this week, Indiana skies clear out Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service expects afternoon temperatures to hover in the mid-to-upper 60s as conditions gradually dry out.

“Later Wednesday afternoon into Friday evening, the state gets a little break from the active weather,” says Mike Ryan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “That dry weather will continue Thursday with some sunshine.”

However, rain returns Friday.

“If there’s going to be any dry time here in Indianapolis in particular on Friday, it will be first thing in the morning,” Ryan said. “Even by mid-morning, I think it will be raining. There will be some embedded thunderstorms that will continue into Friday night.”

Ryan does not expect severe weather.

“Primary impact outdoor activities is going to be lightning with any of these thunderstorms,” he added. “That’s really it.”

A front that moved through Tuesday evening brought more showers into Wednesday morning. Ryan explains what triggers Friday’s widespread rain.

“The return of the front, as a warm front, moves across the area,” he said.

Ryan adds that temperatures will climb back into the mid-to-upper 70s and lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Skies Clear Out Before Rain Returns Friday in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com