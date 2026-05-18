Listen Live
Close
Local

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree

He and his wife, Brittany, launched the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flag Football's Startup Moment: Building A Global Sport For LA28 - 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees received an honorary business doctorate Saturday during Purdue’s spring commencement. The university held its ceremonies May 14–16 at Elliott Hall of Music.

Brees accepted the degree during the Division IX ceremony at the Mitch Daniels School of Business. The Super Bowl MVP spent 20 seasons in the NFL and will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.

Brees first graduated from Purdue in 2001 with a degree in industrial management. He lettered in football from 1997 to 2000 and helped lead the program to a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

He and his wife, Brittany, launched the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003. The organization has raised more than $55 million to support cancer patients.

Purdue also presented an honorary engineering doctorate to Tim Cahill, president of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin, during Thursday’s Division I ceremony.

Cahill earned two engineering degrees from Purdue in the late 1980s and later completed an MBA at Stanford. He is a member of the Purdue Air Force ROTC Hall of Fame.

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Lifestyle  |  Rachel Easton

Discover ways to elevate and spruce up your Indiana home’s outdoor space

CAR-INDY 500-WINNER-HORNISH JR-11
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Sam Hornish Jr. Reflects on the Greatest Pass in Indy 500 History, His Son’s Racing Career, and Life After the Track

Photos or wreck from Alexander Rossi and Pato Oward
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Rossi and O’Ward Involved in Monday Practice Crash Ahead of the Indy 500

Local  |  John Herrick

Rob Gronkowski to Return as Snake Pit Grand Marshal for Indy 500

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree

25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Best NBA Players That Never Made The NBA Finals

1990 Autoworks 200 Phoenix
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close