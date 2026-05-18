Discover ways to elevate and spruce up your Indiana home’s outdoor space

Pixabay.com royalty-free image #2569959, 'garden, secret, vintage' uploaded by user jjekafluf, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/garden-secret-vintage-park-nature-2569959/ on November 9th, 2019. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

A great outdoor space is all about the style and functional features your family enjoys. Modern homeowners are creating beautiful patios, outdoor fire pits, landscaping with native plants, and a pleasant layout that makes their yard easier to enjoy throughout the year.

In fact, according to a survey by Better Homes & Gardens, outdoor living has become one of the most popular home design trends in the country as more people spend more time outdoors entertaining family and friends. Indiana homeowners have become increasingly focused on landscaping projects, as they significantly boost property value and offer additional benefits.

How to Build a Comfortable Outdoor Space

Many homeowners have started viewing their backyard as another room in their home. There are comfortable seating options, shade, and dining areas available to help them enjoy time outdoors during Indiana’s hotter months.

In addition, the materials used to construct outdoor furniture have been improved to last longer, while being aesthetically pleasing. There are waterproof couches, weather-proof carpets, and sofas that allow homeowners to relax outdoors as comfortably as indoors.

Creating a Functional Backyard Design

Assign different areas for your outdoor space according to their intended purpose. This can be accomplished with creative outdoor living design, outdoor furniture, and accessories. Here are some ideas for different areas in your outdoor space:

Dining area with outdoor dining tables and chairs for outdoor dining

Lounging area with relaxing chairs and outdoor cushions

Fire pit area for cozy and warm nights

Outdoor Retreat Decor and Features

Adding decorative elements will help you give your outdoor space more character and appeal. Some ideas include:

Love 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lighting using string lights, lanterns, or solar lamps can create an ambience at night

Using colored rugs or cushions to enhance the vibrancy

A mini-fountain or even a pond for a relaxing effect

This strategy allows homeowners to benefit from their backyard year-round by making it multifunctional and giving them more opportunities to relax outdoors.

Modern Landscaping Increases Property Value

Outdoor living spaces continue growing in popularity because they improve both wellness and property value. Now, Indiana homeowners build their outdoor living spaces with fireplaces, pergolas, fountains, and many other functional elements.

Modern homeowners prefer sustainable landscaping with fewer plants requiring constant watering. Some examples of plants native to Indiana include the following:

Black-eyed Susans

Butterfly Weed

Wild Indigo

Ornamental Grasses

Cardinal Flower

These plants attract many insects, which play an important role in the pollination process. Sustainable landscaping and rain garden systems are becoming increasingly popular across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas.

Mulch retains moisture in the soil, prevents weeds from growing, and shields plant roots during the changing weather in Indiana. Many homeowners searching for premium mulch near me choose natural mulch products because they help flower beds stay healthier while giving the yard a cleaner finished look.

Indiana Homeowners Want More Functional Yards

Huge lawns left untouched are losing popularity gradually as homeowners opt for something functional instead. Patios, raised gardens, outdoor kitchens, and other gathering spaces are gaining more popularity than huge lawns that require constant maintenance.

Indiana homeowners keep investing in their backyards due to the numerous benefits that they get from their outdoor space. Keep exploring our website for more trending topics and news.