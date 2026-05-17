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The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Mon...

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May

Nothing is better than race day in Indianapolis. Nothing is better than The Month of May in Indiana. In fact, there is no place else in the country that calls it “The Month of May.”

Published on May 17, 2026

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  • Central Indiana has great cigar lounges offering special race day smokes.
  • Listeners can win a prize pack of the featured cigars by tuning in to Eat Drink Smoke radio.
  • The list includes cigars from lounges across the region, with details on where to find them.
tony Katz Cigar Selection prior to the Indy 500 race

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May

Nothing is better than race day in Indianapolis. Nothing is better than The Month of May in Indiana. In fact, there is no place else in the country that calls it “The Month of May.” But Hoosiers do, because it’s not just a month of the year: It is THE month of the year.

And for Eatdrinksmoke, the largest nationally syndicated cigar and bourbon radio show in the country, nothing is better than enjoying a cigar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to celebrate The Greatest Spectacle in Racing!

This year, we’ve got the cigars from your favorite Central Indiana cigar lounges that you can get, and smoke, on race day. (And if you don’t live in Indiana, you can probably find these where you live, too!)

And for one lucky person, you might be able to get them all from Tony Katz!

Check out the list, and check out the shops where you can get them. Then, listen to Tony all week from 6-9am to find out how you might be able to get all of these cigars on race day. And, if you’re not going to the race, you can still smoke and enjoy them on your back patio while listening to the race on 93.1 WIBC-FM and http://WIBC.com

Get more about Eat Drink Smoke at http://EatDrinkSmokeShow.com

The List:

Central Indiana has great cigar lounges.

This list does not cover all of them, but here is Fingers and Tony’s list of where to find get some great sticks.

Ask for them by name, and tell them you heard about it on Eat Drink Smoke and WIBC.

Final Third Cigar & Whiskey Lounge in Ingalls

The Micallef White 5” x 52

http://finalthirdcigar.com

Maduro on Main in Fortville

The Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real Profundo 6” x 54

http://maduroonmain.com

Mississinewa Cigar Company in Gas City

The Cuban Seed Cigars Behike Maduro 6” x 60

http://olemisscigars.com

BLEND Bar Cigar in Indianapolis

The Stoic Equanimity Toro 6” x 52

http://blendbarcigar.com

Premier Arms in Brownsburg

The BrickHouse Mighty Mighty Maduro 6 1/4” x 60

http://premierarms.com

Cigar Haven in Fishers

The New World Puro Especial Toro 6 1/2” x 52

http://thecigarhaven.com

AND, don’t forget to check out these great shops for these cigars and more:

Smokers Choice Brownsburg in Brownsburg

http://smokerschoicecigarbar.com

C&C Lounge – Cocktails & Cigars

Cocktails & Cigars in Greenwood

http://candclounge.com

Cigar Box in Carmel, Westfield and on Shadeland Avenue

http://thecigarboxonline.com

Mister B’s Cigar Box in Avon

http://mrbscigarbar.com

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May was originally published on wibc.com

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