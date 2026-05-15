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Rain Showers May Include Gusty Storms for Saturday

If you're going to the qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, bring some rain gear.

Published on May 15, 2026

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Saturday's Severe Weather Threat
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — If you’re going to the qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, bring some rain gear.

“Looking at the storm threat, it looks like we’re going to deal with at least one or two rounds of storms during the day Saturday with the potential for maybe some gusty winds with the strongest storms of the day,” Andrew White, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says.

White added he’s not expecting anything widespread, but there may be a warning or two issued across Indiana on Saturday. He expects the thunderstorms to wrap up between late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

However, it’s going to warm up across Indiana.

“We’re expecting a high of 87 for the Indianapolis area,” White says. “That’s going to combine with dew points that are going to be in the mid 60s to create some heat indices that may get close to 90 in some spots.

White thinks Indianapolis has a better chance of seeing temperatures near 90 degrees, heading into Monday into Tuesday.

Rain Showers May Include Gusty Storms for Saturday was originally published on wibc.com

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