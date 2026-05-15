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Tony Katz LIVE on Carb Day at Greek’s Pizzeria

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The Fan
  • Date/time: May 22, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Greek's Pizzeria
  • Address: 4901 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

The road to the Indy 500 starts at Greek’s Pizzeria! 🏎️💨

Kick off race weekend carb-loading with Tony Katz as he broadcasts LIVE on Carb Day from 12PM-3PM. 🏁 Tap into the action and enjoy the ICONIC Greek’s Pizzeria combo of pizza + breadsticks…but make sure you come HUNGRY because when you buy a pizza, the bread sticks are on Tony! 🍕🙌

🎉 Grab your crew, bring your appetite & get ready to celebrate the start of the GREATEST spectacle in racing!

Check out the Greek’s Pizzeria menu 👉 https://greekspizzeria.com/

Tony Katz LIVE on Carb Day at Greek’s Pizzeria was originally published on wibc.com

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