Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

- Date/time: May 20, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Pivot Bar & Balcony
- Address: 130 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis
The countdown to tip-off starts with JMV at Pivot Bar & Balcony! 🏀
Stop by this Wednesday from 3PM-6PM for a special pre-game broadcast, brought to you by Hurst Limontes Indiana Injury Lawyers. 🔥 Join us as we talk all things Indiana Fever and enter for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to an upcoming Fever game!
From Court to Court, you’ve got a winning team with Hurst Limontes. See you there! 👋
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