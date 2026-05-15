Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

The countdown to tip-off starts with JMV at Pivot Bar & Balcony! 🏀

Stop by this Wednesday from 3PM-6PM for a special pre-game broadcast, brought to you by Hurst Limontes Indiana Injury Lawyers. 🔥 Join us as we talk all things Indiana Fever and enter for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to an upcoming Fever game!

From Court to Court, you’ve got a winning team with Hurst Limontes. See you there! 👋