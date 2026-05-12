Pacers General Manager On Losing Draft Pick, Next Steps

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The Indiana Pacers have proven to be resourceful over the last few years, and they’ll have to be so again after an unlucky bounce of the ping pong balls at the NBA Draft Lottery.

Now without a first-round selection after drawing the 5th selection, which goes to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the trade for Ivica Zubac, the Pacers will now have to do what they can to take advantage of their championship window that will presumably re-open once Tyrese Haliburton returns next season. A Top 4 pick would have been a nice reward after a trying season, but ultimately, not getting one doesn’t have an immediate effect on their ability to win a title. That bill will come due in 3-4 seasons, at the end of this current iteration of the Pacers.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined the show and broke down the team’s reaction to losing the pick, how they’ll regroup and what their expectations are for next season. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!