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Marcus Armstrong Sees Sonsio GP as Indy 500 Tune-Up

Still, Armstrong stressed that the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Indy 500 demand very different skill sets.

Published on May 12, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Gavin Baker / Getty

Marcus Armstrong Sees Sonsio GP as Indy 500 Tune-Up

Meyer Shank Racing driver Marcus Armstrong says the Sonsio Grand Prix served as a valuable appetizer for the month of May, even as he made clear it offers only limited carryover to the Indianapolis 500.

Speaking ahead of Indy 500 practice and qualifying, Armstrong called the road course event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway a strong warm-up for the bigger challenge still to come.

He praised the facility and said the race itself was entertaining, adding that a solid road course weekend can help a driver build momentum and composure heading into the next phase of May.

Still, Armstrong stressed that the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Indy 500 demand very different skill sets.

“The two are very different disciplines,” he said, noting the contrast between a road course and the superspeedway oval.

While confidence can carry over, he said the Grand Prix does not have much direct relevance once attention turns to Indy 500 qualifying.

Armstrong also offered insight into the workload of Indy 500 week, describing it as one of the most demanding stretches of the season.

He said the technical and engineering side can make driving feel like the easiest part of the job, with teams balancing setup work, commercial appearances, and media duties before race day arrives.

The New Zealander’s personality also came through during the interview.

Armstrong laughed off a recent on-track clash, joked that his Guitar Hero skills are more impressive than his American accent, and playfully downplayed his Kiwi roots.

The result was a reminder that while the pressure is rising, Armstrong is heading into Indy 500 week focused, relaxed, and ready to attack it.

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