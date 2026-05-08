Source: IMS

Checkered Flags and Porch Parties Mark the Start of Indy 500 Festivities

INDIANAPOLIS – The countdown to the Indianapolis 500 is officially underway, and race fans are already bringing the energy.

At a lively porch party kickoff event in Indianapolis, neighbors, friends, and racing lovers gathered to celebrate the start of Indy 500 season with music, food, and plenty of checkered flags flying proudly in the air.

Fans dressed in racing gear packed the party space while sharing stories about favorite drivers, past races, and traditions that make the Month of May so special in the Circle City. Some guests said the annual buildup to the race feels just as exciting as race day itself. Others came ready to introduce younger generations to one of Indianapolis’ biggest traditions.

The event highlighted how the Indy 500 is more than just a race. It is a citywide celebration that brings people together from every corner of central Indiana. Porch parties have become a growing tradition leading up to race weekend, turning neighborhoods into mini celebrations filled with music, grilled food, and racing spirit.

With the Indianapolis 500 just weeks away, excitement continues to build across the city as fans prepare for practice laps, qualifying weekend, and the famous race day festivities at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For many Hoosiers, the green flag cannot come soon enough.

Checkered Flags and Porch Parties Mark the Start of Indy 500 Festivities was originally published on wibc.com