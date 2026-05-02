Early Indy 500 Tier Rankings

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Alex Palou’s contract extension beyond 2027. They later break down the charter news of teams without charters cannot compete in races other than the Indy 500 beginning next year. They also talk about Colton Herta fastest in Practice for F2 in Miami along with the new CW/ESPN streaming deal for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about their early tier rankings after the two-day open test for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin previews the race weekend with IMSA at Laguna Seca, F1 at Miami, and NASCAR at Texas.