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Conor Daly Fastest on Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Open Test

Published on April 28, 2026

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AUTO: JUN 14 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the first day of the Indy 500 open test with a strong showing from Josef Newgarden. They later talk about the new liveries for the race and for the test. They also talk about who looked impressive from the test.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin preview the last day for the Indy 500 open test. They later answer fan questions from social media.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Curt previews the month of May schedule and breaks down the full results from the first day of the open test with Conor Daly fastest overall.  

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