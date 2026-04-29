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20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports

We celebrate athletes who rise to the top of their sport, becoming household names, role models, and even cultural icons.

But true greatness sometimes extends even further.

When raw talent, relentless work ethic, and passion bridge the gap between different worlds of competition.

Across generations, history is filled with remarkable trailblazers who broke records on the court, then turned around and conquered new challenges on the diamond, the track, or even in arenas most fans never expected.

Whether motivated by a love for the game, community pride, or a drive to uplift their legacy, their stories reflect the spirit of determination and the power of diverse talents.

Take a look below at 20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports.

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Bo Jackson

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Dominated both professional baseball (MLB) and football (NFL), becoming the only athlete to be named an All-Star in both leagues.