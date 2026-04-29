Listen Live
Close
Athletes

20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports

When raw talent, relentless work ethic, and passion bridge the gap between different worlds of competition... you embrace it.

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Athletes who dominated in different sports, defying expectations and showcasing diverse talents.
  • Stories of determination and the power of pursuing passions beyond a single field of competition.
  • Legends who left indelible marks in multiple realms, inspiring future generations of multi-sport champions.
Source:

20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports

We celebrate athletes who rise to the top of their sport, becoming household names, role models, and even cultural icons.

But true greatness sometimes extends even further.

When raw talent, relentless work ethic, and passion bridge the gap between different worlds of competition.

Across generations, history is filled with remarkable trailblazers who broke records on the court, then turned around and conquered new challenges on the diamond, the track, or even in arenas most fans never expected.

Whether motivated by a love for the game, community pride, or a drive to uplift their legacy, their stories reflect the spirit of determination and the power of diverse talents.

Take a look below at 20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports.

RELATED | 30 Notable NFL Players Who Never Won A Super Bowl

RELATED | Top 15 Indiana Sports Moments Of 2025

Bo Jackson

Source:

Dominated both professional baseball (MLB) and football (NFL), becoming the only athlete to be named an All-Star in both leagues.

Deion Sanders

Source:

Played in both the NFL and MLB, famously competing in a football game and a baseball playoff game on the same day.

Jim Thorpe

Football Player Jim Thorpe
Source: Heritage Images / Getty

An Olympic gold medalist in track and field, Thorpe also played professional football, baseball, and basketball.

Michael Jordan

Source:

Known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Jordan also pursued a professional baseball career with the Chicago White Sox organization.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Source:

Excelled in track and field, winning Olympic gold, and later became a golf legend.

Jackie Robinson

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Luke Hales / Getty

Before breaking MLB’s color barrier, Robinson was a standout in football, basketball, and track at UCLA.

John Elway

Source:

While best known as an NFL quarterback, Elway was also drafted by the New York Yankees to play professional baseball.

Wilt Chamberlain

Source:

In addition to his basketball dominance, Chamberlain was a talented volleyball player and track and field athlete.

Tony Gonzalez

Source:

A Hall of Fame NFL tight end, Gonzalez also played college basketball at Cal and considered pursuing an NBA career.

Charlie Ward

Source:

Won the Heisman Trophy as a college football quarterback but chose to play in the NBA, where he had a successful basketball career.

Herschel Walker

Source:

Known for his NFL career, Walker was also a bobsledder, sprinter, and mixed martial artist.

Dave Winfield

Dave Winfield
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Drafted by four professional leagues: MLB, NBA, ABA (basketball), and NFL, before choosing baseball.

Kyler Murray

Source:

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was also a first-round MLB draft pick by the Oakland Athletics.

Tim Tebow

Source:

After his NFL career, Tebow pursued professional baseball, playing in the New York Mets organization.

Mookie Betts

Source:

While a star MLB player, Betts is also an accomplished bowler, competing in professional bowling tournaments.

Jim Brown

Cleveland Browns v New York Giants
Source: Hy Peskin Archive / Getty

Widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL players, Brown was also a lacrosse star at Syracuse University and is considered one of the best lacrosse players of all time.

Bob Gibson

St. Louis Cardinals
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Before becoming a Hall of Fame MLB pitcher, Gibson played professional basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Brian Jordan

St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Played in both the NFL and MLB, excelling as a safety in football and an outfielder in baseball.

Shaun White

Source:

Known as a snowboarding legend and Olympic gold medalist, White also competed professionally as a skateboarder.

Pat Tillman

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions
Source: Gene Lower / Getty

Before his NFL career, Tillman was a standout baseball player in high school and considered pursuing the sport professionally.

Related Tags

Arizona Cardinals NFL Super Bowl
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Georgia v Mississippi State
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Draft

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Oklahoma v Texas
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close