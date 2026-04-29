20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports
- Athletes who dominated in different sports, defying expectations and showcasing diverse talents.
- Stories of determination and the power of pursuing passions beyond a single field of competition.
- Legends who left indelible marks in multiple realms, inspiring future generations of multi-sport champions.
20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports
We celebrate athletes who rise to the top of their sport, becoming household names, role models, and even cultural icons.
But true greatness sometimes extends even further.
When raw talent, relentless work ethic, and passion bridge the gap between different worlds of competition.
Across generations, history is filled with remarkable trailblazers who broke records on the court, then turned around and conquered new challenges on the diamond, the track, or even in arenas most fans never expected.
Whether motivated by a love for the game, community pride, or a drive to uplift their legacy, their stories reflect the spirit of determination and the power of diverse talents.
Take a look below at 20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports.
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Bo Jackson
Dominated both professional baseball (MLB) and football (NFL), becoming the only athlete to be named an All-Star in both leagues.
Deion Sanders
Played in both the NFL and MLB, famously competing in a football game and a baseball playoff game on the same day.
Jim Thorpe
An Olympic gold medalist in track and field, Thorpe also played professional football, baseball, and basketball.
Michael Jordan
Known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Jordan also pursued a professional baseball career with the Chicago White Sox organization.
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Excelled in track and field, winning Olympic gold, and later became a golf legend.
Jackie Robinson
Before breaking MLB’s color barrier, Robinson was a standout in football, basketball, and track at UCLA.
John Elway
While best known as an NFL quarterback, Elway was also drafted by the New York Yankees to play professional baseball.
Wilt Chamberlain
In addition to his basketball dominance, Chamberlain was a talented volleyball player and track and field athlete.
Tony Gonzalez
A Hall of Fame NFL tight end, Gonzalez also played college basketball at Cal and considered pursuing an NBA career.
Charlie Ward
Won the Heisman Trophy as a college football quarterback but chose to play in the NBA, where he had a successful basketball career.
Herschel Walker
Known for his NFL career, Walker was also a bobsledder, sprinter, and mixed martial artist.
Dave Winfield
Drafted by four professional leagues: MLB, NBA, ABA (basketball), and NFL, before choosing baseball.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was also a first-round MLB draft pick by the Oakland Athletics.
Tim Tebow
After his NFL career, Tebow pursued professional baseball, playing in the New York Mets organization.
Mookie Betts
While a star MLB player, Betts is also an accomplished bowler, competing in professional bowling tournaments.
Jim Brown
Widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL players, Brown was also a lacrosse star at Syracuse University and is considered one of the best lacrosse players of all time.
Bob Gibson
Before becoming a Hall of Fame MLB pitcher, Gibson played professional basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Brian Jordan
Played in both the NFL and MLB, excelling as a safety in football and an outfielder in baseball.
Shaun White
Known as a snowboarding legend and Olympic gold medalist, White also competed professionally as a skateboarder.
Pat Tillman
Before his NFL career, Tillman was a standout baseball player in high school and considered pursuing the sport professionally.