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Indianapolis Colts 2026 NFL Draft Picks | Full List

With a focus on addressing key needs and adding depth across various positions, the Colts made strategic selections to enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Published on April 25, 2026

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2026 NFL Draft - Previews
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Indianapolis Colts 2026 NFL Draft Picks | Full List

The 2026 NFL Draft was a pivotal moment for the Indianapolis Colts as they aimed to strengthen their roster and build for the future.

With a focus on addressing key needs and adding depth across various positions, the Colts made strategic selections to enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Indianapolis Colts’ 2026 NFL Draft picks.

RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return

RELATED | Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft

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