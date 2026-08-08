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Fever Rally Past Sky, 90-86, Behind Mitchell, Clark

Five teams are within one game of each other in the standings.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

CHICAGO — The Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 90-86 Saturday, bouncing back from Thursday’s overtime loss to Las Vegas.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 27 points, while Caitlin Clark added 26 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. Aliyah Boston had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Fever improved to 20-12 and remain in the mix for home-court advantage in the playoffs. Five teams are within one game of each other in the standings.

Fever Rally Past Sky, 90-86, Behind Mitchell, Clark was originally published on wibc.com

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