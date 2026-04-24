Listen Live
Close
All Sports

Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft

With the iconic Acrisure Stadium as the backdrop, the first round saw teams make bold moves on night one of the NFL Draft

Published on April 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Franchise QBs and game-changing defenders highlight a talented draft class ready to impact the league.
  • Strategic trades, unexpected picks, and stories behind each selection mark a night of excitement.
  • Teams plan for the future, bolster defenses, and address critical needs through their first-round selections.
2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft, held in the vibrant city of Pittsburgh, delivered all the drama, surprises, and excitement fans have come to expect from the league’s marquee offseason event.

With the iconic Acrisure Stadium as the backdrop, the first round saw teams make bold moves, address critical needs, and take risks on future stars.

From franchise quarterbacks to game-changing defenders, this year’s draft class showcased a wealth of talent ready to make an impact on the league.

As the Las Vegas Raiders kicked things off by selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the tone was set for a night filled with strategic trades, unexpected selections, and more.

Whether it was the Rams planning for the future with Ty Simpson or the Chiefs bolstering their defense with Peter Woods, every pick has a story.

Take a look below at Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft.

RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return

RELATED | Most Disappointing NFL #1 Overall Picks

  1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

6. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

10. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

11. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

12. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

16. New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

20. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

23. Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

26. Houston Texans: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

27. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

28. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

30. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

31. Tennessee Titans: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Related Tags

2026 NFL Draft Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Fernando Mendoza Houston Texans Indiana Jeremiyah Love Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots New Orleans Saints New York Giants NFL Draft Notre Dame Ohio State Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ty Simpson Washington Commanders
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

20 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Most Famous Athletes Of All-Time From Indiana

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Baylor at Cincinnati
8 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Kevin Bowen’s 2026 Colts Mock Draft

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close