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Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order)

Celebrate Indiana community pride as our local athletes achieve their NFL dreams. See which hometown heroes were drafted in 2026 and join the journey.

Published on April 25, 2026

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  • Standout Indiana players, from QBs to DBs, get drafted early, proving the state's football prowess.
  • Diverse talents from Notre Dame and other local schools join the NFL, boosting their respective teams.
  • The draft highlights how investing in youth can unlock remarkable athletic potential within a community.
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Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order)

Draft weekend always brings a special kind of energy to our living rooms and local spots.

We get to watch the next generation of dynamic athletes step onto the biggest stage in sports.

This 2026 NFL Draft highlights the incredible talent brewing right in our backyards.

It empowers our youth and proves what is possible when a community actively supports its own.

Take a look below at Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order).

RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return

First Round

Fernando Mendoza

Team Drafted By: Las Vegas Raiders

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 1st overall

Summary: A standout quarterback from Indiana, Mendoza was the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders to lead their offense.

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Fernando Mendoza
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Jeremiyah Love

Team Drafted By: Arizona Cardinals

College: Notre Dame

Pick Number: 3rd overall

Summary: A dynamic running back from Notre Dame, Love was taken 3rd overall by the Arizona Cardinals, bringing speed and versatility to their backfield.

2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Dillon Thieneman

Team Drafted By: Chicago Bears

College: Oregon (Graduated from Westfield High School)

Pick Number: 25th overall

Summary: A safety from Oregon and Westfield High School graduate, Thieneman was selected 25th overall by the Chicago Bears, adding strength to their secondary.

2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Omar Cooper Jr.

Team Drafted By: NY Jets

College: Indiana (Graduated from Lawrence North High School)

Pick Number: 30th overall

Summary: A wide receiver from Indiana and Lawrence North High School graduate, Cooper Jr. was picked 30th overall by the NY Jets, offering explosive playmaking ability.

2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Jadarian Price

Team Drafted By: Seattle Seahawks

College: Notre Dame

Pick Number: 32nd overall

Summary: A talented running back from Notre Dame, Price was the 32nd overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks, bolstering their ground game.

2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Second Round

D’Angelo Ponds

Team Drafted By: NY Jets

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 50th overall

Summary: A cornerback from Indiana, Ponds was selected 50th overall by the NY Jets, bringing agility and coverage skills to their defense.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Third Round

Malachi Fields

Team Drafted By: NY Giants

College: Notre Dame

Pick Number: 74th overall

Summary: A wide receiver from Notre Dame, Fields was the 74th overall pick by the NY Giants, adding depth and athleticism to their receiving corps.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish v Pittsburgh Panthers
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Kaelon Black

Team Drafted By: San Francisco 49ers

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 90th overall

Summary: A running back from Indiana, Black was chosen 90th overall by the San Francisco 49ers, contributing power and speed to their offense.

College Football Playoff Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oregon v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

Eli Raridon

Team Drafted By: New England Patriots

College: Notre Dame

Pick Number: 95th overall

Summary: A tight end from Notre Dame, Raridon was selected 95th overall by the New England Patriots, offering size and versatility to their offense.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish v Pittsburgh Panthers
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Fourth Round

Elijah Sarratt

Team Drafted By: Baltimore Ravens

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 115th overall

Summary: A wide receiver from Indiana, Sarratt was the 115th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens, bringing reliable hands and route-running to their offense.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Fifth Round

Billy Schrauth

Team Drafted By: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

College: Notre Dame

Pick Number: 160th overall

Summary: An offensive guard from Notre Dame, Schrauth was picked 160th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, strengthening their offensive line.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Purdue at Notre Dame
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Riley Nowakowski

Team Drafted By: Pittsburgh Steelers

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 169th overall

Summary: A tight end from Indiana, Nowakowski was selected 169th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding blocking and receiving skills to their roster.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Sixth Round

Pat Coogan

Team Drafted By: Tennessee Titans

College: Indiana (Previously Notre Dame)

Pick Number: 194th overall

Summary: A center from Indiana (previously Notre Dame), Coogan was the 194th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, enhancing their interior offensive line.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Caden Curry

Team Drafted By: Indianapolis Colts

College: Ohio State (Graduated from Center Grove High School)

Pick Number: 214th overall

Summary: An edge rusher from Ohio State and Center Grove High School graduate, Curry was selected 214th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, bringing pass-rushing prowess to their defense.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Ohio State at Washington
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Seventh Round

Aiden Fisher

Team Drafted By: Houston Texans

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 243rd overall

Summary: A linebacker from Indiana, Fisher was the 243rd overall pick by the Houston Texans, adding depth and tackling ability to their defense.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

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