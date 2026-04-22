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How Many Hoosiers Will Get Drafted This Weekend?

Published on April 22, 2026

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COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers will be well-represented at the NFL Draft this weekend. 

The highlight of the Indiana draft class will obviously be quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will be the 1st-overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, players like Omar Cooper Jr, Elijah Sarratt, Pat Coogan, DeAngelo Ponds and more all could hear their names called throughout the three-day draft. However things pan out, it seems like a guarantee that Indiana fans will see more Hoosiers than ever selected by NFL teams.  

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former IU wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Rhett Lewis joined the show and gave a deep dive on the players from his alma mater that he expects to see get picked. Listen to that conversation and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

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