10 NFL Draft Myths That Fans Keep Believing (But Are Wrong)
- Positional value doesn't override elite talent at any position
- Top picks aren't always QBs, other positions hold equal value
- Injury history shouldn't deter teams from drafting talented players
10 NFL Draft Myths That Fans Keep Believing (But Are Wrong)
Every April, the same tired takes flood social media, sports radio, and your group chats.
Some of them are so repeated that fans have just accepted them as gospel.
But the NFL Draft doesn’t care about conventional wisdom and neither should you.
Before Round 1 of the NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it’s time to put these stubborn myths to rest once and for all.
The NFL Draft is a beast that defies prediction, defies logic, and defies the internet’s hot takes year after year.
The fans who understand that going in are the ones who won’t be shocked when the board gets flipped on its head Thursday night.
Take a look below at 10 NFL Draft Myths That Fans Keep Believing (But Are Dead Wrong).
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Myth #1: Running Backs Are a Waste of a First-Round Pick
This is the myth du jour heading into 2026, and Jeremiyah Love is exposing it for what it is. Despite years of organizations trying to avoid picking a running back in the first round, Love’s talent makes him worthy of strong consideration as a top-five pick. He’s a multi-dimensional playmaker who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field as a runner or receiver. The rule isn’t wrong, but talent always wins. When a player is generational at his position, positional value arguments fall apart.
Myth #2: The #1 Overall Pick Is Always a Quarterback
Not even close to always true. Take a look back at the history of the #1 pick and you will see variety. In todays work with how pressing it is to have a good quaterback we have also seen Defensive Ends and pass rushers hold just as much value to a teams success at times.
Myth #3: If a Prospect Has Injury History, Pass on Him
Tell that to Jordyn Tyson. Despite missing games due to a knee injury, a broken collarbone, and a hamstring issue in college, Tyson is flying up draft boards because of his talent. One assistant general manager saying “he’s the best receiver in the draft” even while acknowledging the injury concerns. Smart teams separate injury history from injury risk and draft the talent.
Myth #4: Small-School Players Can’t Succeed in Round 1
The NFL has been busting this myth for decades. Prospects like SE Louisiana’s Gabe Proctor, who stayed at his small school rather than transferring, have drawn legitimate first-round attention based purely on tape and production. The combine and pro days have leveled the playing field a bit with a 4.79-second 40 and a dominant performance against LSU speak louder than a school name.
Myth #5: Safeties Never Go in the Top 10
No safety has cracked the top 10 since the Jets took Adams at No. 6 overall in 2017 but Caleb Downs is being seriously considered for a top-10 slot in 2026. When the talent is elite enough, the position stops mattering.
Myth #6: Quarterbacks Must Have 25+ College Starts to Be Draft-Ready
Ty Simpson had only 15 total college starts before this draft, and yet he’s considered the consensus QB2 of the class. A quarterback coach’s dream with flawless footwork. Starts are a data point, not a verdict.
Myth #7: Interior Offensive Linemen Don’t Go in Round 1
Guards and centers are historically passed over on Day 1, but this year’s class is changing minds. Penn State’s Vega Ioane is the highest-graded guard on many boards and is widely considered a plug-and-play starter at the next level . Multiple analysts project him as a late first-round pick. The best player available always wins.
Myth #8: Trading Up Is Almost Never Worth It
Over the last five years, the league average for picks moved per team is 4.2 per draft, with aggressive teams like the Chiefs, Rams, and Vikings moving picks at a rate of 5.8 per draft. The teams winning Super Bowls are often the ones willing to be aggressive. Trading up for a franchise-altering talent isn’t reckless, passing on one is.
Myth #9: A Weak Draft Class Means a Boring First Round
The lack of quarterback depth beyond Mendoza has actually made this year’s first round more unpredictable, not less. Sources are saying there is significant uncertainty even for teams picking in the top five. Chaos breeds entertainment. The 2026 draft may produce one of the most surprising Round 1s in years precisely because nobody knows what’s coming.
Myth #10: The Experts Always Know Who’s Going Where
The 2026 class ended with only 12 players receiving true first-round grades from analysts which is the lowest number in recent memory which means fully a third of Thursday’s picks will be players the experts weren’t unanimous on. Mock drafts are educated guesses. The draft always wins.