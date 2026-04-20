Alex Palou Outduels Felix Rosenqvist for Long Beach Win

Palou's pit crew executed a perfect stop to help him claim the lead and win at Long Beach.

Rosenqvist finished 2nd, earning his first podium of the season and at Long Beach.

Scott Dixon rounded out the podium with a 3rd place finish, his 6th career podium at the track.

Source: Chris duMond / Getty

Long Beach, CA – Alex Palou got the best of a dominant Felix Rosenqvist in the pits to finally claim his first win at Long Beach. Palou led the final 32 of the 90-lap race after a caution for debris came out on lap 58, where Palou was able to take the lead away from pole-sitter Rosenqvist.

Palou spoke with IndyCar Radio on how the win was possible with his pit crew. “Incredible what they did with all the pressure. Everybody was coming in on that yellow. They knew that we were going to win or not going to win. So, it was all on their hands today. They did an incredible job once again. Super proud to get that #10 OpenAI car in victory lane. Finally win here at Long Beach. Incredible atmosphere with all the fans and it’s just such a great start to the season.”

For Palou, this was his third win of the 2026 season, his first win at Long Beach, and his 22nd win of his career.

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Felix Rosenqvist would settle for second, earning his first podium finish of the season, first podium at Long Beach, and his first podium finish since Road America last season. Coincidentally, it was also a second-place finish to Palou.

Scott Dixon finished third to round out the podium. For Dixon, this was his first podium of the season and first podium since Iowa 2 last season, and his sixth career podium finish at Long Beach (two wins, one second place, three third place finishes).

Dennis Hauger was the highest finishing rookie in 11th. Nolan Siegel was the biggest mover of the race finishing 12th after starting last in 25th.

The official results of the 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

#10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

#60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

#9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)

#5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

#3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

#12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

#15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

#20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

#8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

#19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)

#6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

#76 Rinus VeeKay (Meyer Shank Racing – Chevrolet)

#2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

#21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

#45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

#47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

#14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet)

#26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)

#7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

#18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)

#4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet)

#77 Sting Ray Robb (Meyer Shank Racing – Chevrolet)

#66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)

Round 6 of the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series is the Sonsio Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday 5/9 at 4:30 PM.