Big Ten's first volleyball tournament to crown champion, featuring top 15 teams

Tournament to be held at Fishers Event Center, building on region's history of hosting Big Ten events

Regular-season schedule reduced to accommodate tournament, elevating student-athlete experience

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

Big Ten Volleyball Tournament to debut in November 2026 at Fishers Event Center

Fishers, Ind. (April 16, 2026) – The Big Ten Conference will usher in a new era of collegiate volleyball this fall with the launch of its inaugural tournament November 20-25, 2026, at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., home of Major League Volleyball’s Indy Ignite. Fans can sign up to be the first to learn about tickets and other tournament information here .

“For the first time in its history, the Big Ten Conference will determine its volleyball champion with a postseason tournament featuring the best volleyball teams in the country,” said Commissioner Tony Petitti. “We look forward to bringing the nation’s top talent together for an entire week of exhilarating competition culminating in the crowning of the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Champion.”

The top 15 teams in the regular-season standings will qualify for the tournament, bringing the nation’s premier volleyball programs together in one venue for the first time.

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Three matches will be played in the opening round of the tournament, followed by four second-round matches. The competition will then progress through the quarterfinals and semifinals, culminating with the championship match slated for November 25. One off day will be built into the tournament schedule.

The Big Ten regular-season schedule will decrease from 20 to 17 matches, in a single, round-robin format to account for the tournament. Television designations and ticket information will be distributed at a later date.

“It is an incredibly exciting time not only for volleyball, but for Big Ten Conference volleyball as a whole,” said Penn State head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley. “Under the leadership of Commissioner Petitti, along with Grace McNamara and the entire conference office, the commitment to elevating the student-athlete experience and enhancing the landscape of college athletics is evident every day. I am truly proud to be part of a conference that continues to push boundaries, set new standards and lead with innovation and purpose. The introduction of the first Big Ten Volleyball Tournament marks a significant milestone, and it is a testament to the vision and growth of this league. Most importantly, it provides our student-athletes with an even greater platform – putting them center stage and showcasing their talent, dedication and passion at the highest level.”

Big Ten volleyball has long represented the premier collection of programs in the sport, with current conference schools combining for 22 NCAA Division I Championships, including winning 12 of the last 20. Eight of the nine most-watched college volleyball matches of all time have featured Big Ten teams, and six different Big Ten regular-season matches last season earned an audience of more than 500,000 on three different networks.

The Big Ten continues to be the most popular conference in the country in terms of attendance, leading the Division I attendance rankings in every season since 2007, as its matches routinely attract some of the largest crowds in collegiate volleyball – momentum that will assuredly translate to the league’s first conference tournament.

“Fishers is a volleyball city, and today’s announcement brings us one step closer to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “This fall, our city will become the epicenter of Big Ten women’s volleyball as many of the nation’s top programs come together in one venue for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome passionate fans and outstanding student-athletes to Fishers for what promises to be an incredible showcase of the sport.”

The city of Indianapolis and surrounding communities are no stranger to hosting Big Ten tournaments and championships. Big Ten titles in football, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and women’s basketball have all been earned in the area this year, and the 2026 Big Ten Rowing Championships head to the Indianapolis Rowing Center May 16-17.

“Indiana Sports Corp is proud to expand our longstanding partnership with the Big Ten Conference as we welcome the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament to Fishers in 2026,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty. “Our region has a long, successful history of hosting Big Ten Championships. We’re excited to build on that legacy and deliver a world-class experience for the student-athletes and fans. This tournament represents an exciting new chapter for one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and directly supports our 2050 Vision of bringing the biggest sporting events to Indiana while continuing to invest in and champion women’s athletics.”

The 2026 volleyball season will begin with the Fifth Annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Day on August 3 in Chicago. Interested media can apply for a credential here . The highly anticipated slate will include the first Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week that culminates in a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Sunday, September 6.