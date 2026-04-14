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Barry Odom Confident Purdue Boilermakers Will Break Through

Last season was not a memorable one for Barry Odom, or Purdue football fans in his first season as the head coach.

“It was awful, just to be really honest, it was terrible. But I also saw areas that we were making improvements, and I’ve got such strong conviction that it’s about to break open and it’s going to happen because of those things, the work ethic, the staff, the things that we’ve done in the in the weight room in the offseason, the additions we’ve made, the gains that our returners have made. There were times that it seemed like we were so far off, and then other times going like, man, we’re about to break this open last year and I never could get us over the hump.” Barry Odom on Query & Company Tuesday afternoon.

Since becoming a head coach in 2016 at Missouri, last season’s two wins marked a season low for Odom. However, his teams have improved from season to season.

In 2017, Missouri improved by 3 wins in his second season and in 2024 at UNLV, his team won double-digit games for the first time since 1984.

“I’ve got such strong belief in what we have done, what our team has done, how close they are now together, that that I know that twenty-six is going to be that year that Purdue football gets back to its winning ways. I’m honored to have a chance to coach these guys because I have seen what the group has done since we started in January, and I know what direction we’re going. So, there’s gonna be some validation in all that and once we get this thing started, and I think we’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got a long ways to go, but I think we’ve got an opportunity to go make a run this year in a lot of ways.” Odom stated to Jake Query during their conversation.

The schedule for Purdue last year was much more difficult than what they have lined up this season. Odom had to face USC, Notre Dame, Illinois, Washington, Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana. The other Big Ten opponents they faced last season were Minnesota, Northwester, and Rutgers. Purdue had to go on the road for two of those games.

This season, the Boilermakers will face UCLA, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Penn State, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana in the Big Ten schedule. (Bold indicating home games). For non-conference matchups, Purdue will face Indiana State, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame.

Purdue’s season kicks off on Saturday, September 5th against the Indiana State Sycamores from Ross Ade Stadium.

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Barry Odom, download the podcast containing the conversations below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.