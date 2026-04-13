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The Indiana Fever 10th Overall Pick Predictions | 2026 WNBA Draft

With a strong core led by Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell the Fever look to add depth and versatility to their roster.

Published on April 13, 2026

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The Indiana Fever 10th Overall Pick Predictions | 2026 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 10, No. 25, and No. 40 overall picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft, a crucial opportunity to bolster their roster as they aim to solidify their championship aspirations.

With a strong core led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell the Fever are looking to add depth and versatility, particularly in the backcourt and on the wing.

Take a look below at The Indiana Fever 10th Overall Pick Predictions | 2026 WNBA Draft.

One of the top prospects linked to the Fever is Raven Johnson, a defensive standout from South Carolina.

University of Connecticut vs University of South Carolina, 2026 NCAA National Semifinals
Source: Jordan Murph / Getty

Known for her tenacity and leadership, Johnson averaged 9.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39% from three-point range.

Her ability to defend and facilitate makes her an ideal backup to Clark and a potential developmental asset.

Another intriguing option is Gabriela Jaquez from UCLA.

University of South Carolina vs University of California Los Angeles, 2026 NCAA Women's National Championship
Source: Jordan Murph / Getty

A versatile 6-foot guard, Jaquez averaged 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.

Her ability to play multiple positions and contribute on both ends of the floor could provide the Fever with much-needed flexibility.

Ta’Niya Latson, a dynamic guard from South Carolina, is also in the mix.

University of Connecticut vs University of South Carolina, 2026 NCAA National Semifinals
Source: Jordan Murph / Getty

With her scoring and playmaking abilities, Latson could address the Fever’s need for offensive depth in the backcourt.

The Fever’s strategy will likely focus on finding a player who can contribute immediately while also developing into a long-term piece.

With the draft set to take place on April 13, all eyes will be on Indiana to see how they capitalize on this pivotal pick

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