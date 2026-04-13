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The Indiana Fever 10th Overall Pick Predictions | 2026 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 10, No. 25, and No. 40 overall picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft, a crucial opportunity to bolster their roster as they aim to solidify their championship aspirations.

With a strong core led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell the Fever are looking to add depth and versatility, particularly in the backcourt and on the wing.

Take a look below at The Indiana Fever 10th Overall Pick Predictions | 2026 WNBA Draft.

One of the top prospects linked to the Fever is Raven Johnson, a defensive standout from South Carolina.

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Known for her tenacity and leadership, Johnson averaged 9.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39% from three-point range.

Her ability to defend and facilitate makes her an ideal backup to Clark and a potential developmental asset.