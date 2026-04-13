Source: Top 10 Best Sporting Events To Sneak In A Nap (Without Missing the Action) Everybody needs a good nap now and then whether it’s to recharge after a busy morning, recover from a big meal, or simply escape the chaos of the day. But for sports fans, the fear of missing a big moment can make napping feel like a risky move. The good news? With a little strategy, you can sneak in a refreshing nap without missing any of the action. From the soothing hum of Masters Sunday to the downtime of a rainy MLB summer day, certain sports moments are tailor-made for a quick snooze. Here’s a guide to the best times to nap during the sports calendar, so you can rest easy and still catch every highlight. RELATED | Top 50 Best Sports Dad Jokes 1. Masters Sunday (April) Source: Augusta National / Getty When: The final round of the Masters takes place on the second Sunday in April. Love All Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The soothing sounds of Jim Nantz’s commentary, the gentle hum of the Augusta crowd, and the serene visuals of blooming azaleas make this the ultimate nap backdrop. The action heats up late in the afternoon, so the early rounds are ideal for a quick snooze. Nap Timing: Drift off during the front nine and wake up refreshed for the dramatic back nine and finish!

2. Thanksgiving Day (November) Source: Nic Antaya / Getty When: Thanksgiving Day features NFL games and NBA matchups, starting mid-afternoon and running into the evening. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: After a heavy turkey dinner, the combination of mid-tier football games creates the perfect storm for a nap. The early games are often less exciting, making them prime nap territory. Nap Timing: Catch some Z’s during the first half of the early game and wake up in time for dessert and the evening matchups.

3. NFL Draft Day 3 (Late April/Early May) Source: Perry Knotts / Getty When: The third day of the NFL Draft typically falls on a Saturday and covers Rounds 4-7. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: By Day 3, the marquee names are off the board, and the pace slows as teams draft lesser-known players. The repetitive analysis and slower action make it easy to doze off. Nap Timing: Nap during the mid-rounds (Rounds 5-6) and wake up for the final picks and any late surprises.

4. Rainy MLB Summer Day (June-August) Source: Hunter Martin / Getty When: Rain delays can happen anytime during the summer MLB season. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The sound of rain hitting the tarp, combined with the ambient chatter of commentators filling time, creates a relaxing atmosphere. Plus, there’s no action to miss during the delay. Nap Timing: As soon as the rain delay starts, settle in for a nap. Wake up when the game resumes or just enjoy the downtime.

5. NFL Combine in the Background (Late February/Early March) Source: Stacy Revere / Getty When: The NFL Combine runs for about a week in late winter, with drills and workouts broadcast throughout the day. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: Watching players run 40-yard dashes and perform bench presses on repeat can lull you into a nap. The low-stakes nature of the event makes it easy to tune out. Nap Timing: Nap during the early drills (like offensive linemen workouts) and wake up for the more exciting skill position drills.

6. Olympics in the Background (Every 4 Years, Summer or Winter) Source: Tim Clayton / Getty When: The Olympics occur every two years, alternating between Summer and Winter Games. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: With events running 24/7, there’s always something on, but not every event is must-watch. Background coverage of less thrilling sports is perfect for napping. Nap Timing: Nap during the early rounds of less popular events and wake up for the finals or marquee matchups.

7. Indy 500 Rerun After Attending the Race (May) Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty When: The Indy 500 takes place on Memorial Day weekend, with reruns airing later that evening or the next day. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: After a long day at the track, the rerun provides a familiar and calming backdrop while your already toasted from th sun or had your fair share of drinks. The sound of engines and the repetitive laps are oddly soothing. Nap Timing: Nap during the middle portion of the rerun, where the action is less intense, and wake up for the final laps and the remainder of any party opportunity you have left in the tank.

8. Saturday Before Selection Sunday (March) Source: Drew Angerer / Getty When: The Saturday before Selection Sunday features conference tournament games leading up to the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: With wall-to-wall basketball coverage, not every game is a nail-biter. The early games often feature lower-seeded teams, making them less engaging. Nap Timing: Nap during the early afternoon games and wake up for the evening matchups or Selection Sunday itself.

9. January 1 Bowl Games (New Year’s Day) Source: Chris Graythen / Getty When: College football bowl games dominate New Year’s Day, with games running from morning to night. Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The early bowl games often feature less prestigious matchups, making them easy to miss. Save your energy for the marquee evening games. Nap Timing: Nap during the early afternoon games and wake up for the big showdown in the evening.