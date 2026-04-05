How insurance gaps are putting sports teams at risk

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Insurance gaps may save money in the short-term, but they can be financially devastating in the long run. Hidden coverage gaps leave teams financially exposed, rising injury costs outpace traditional coverage, liability risks expand beyond the playing field, and there’s inadequate coverage for travel and international play.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, athletes and sports competitors have one of the highest rates of injuries and illnesses of all occupations. They also go through unexpected life events that can be financially worrying, which makes insurance essential.

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Athletes can purchase insurance for themselves, but so can the teams they’re on. Care must be taken to avoid insurance gaps for the following reasons.

Are Teams Financially Exposed With Hidden Coverage Gaps?

Many sports teams assume that insurance policies offer comprehensive protection, but they’d be wrong. There are often gaps that include exclusions for:

Specific injuries

Limits on high-value equipment

Inadequate sports liability insurance during travel

A lack of awareness about these gaps can lead to unpleasant surprises and high out-of-pocket costs.

Teams can look into becoming a captive insurance company to address their specific risks that traditional insurance policies won’t cover.

Rising Injury Costs Outpace Traditional Coverage

With advancements in medical technology and rehabilitation, the cost of treating sports-related injuries has risen and will continue to do so. Yet many insurance policies haven’t kept pace, and coverage limits that once seemed sufficient may now fall short. Some policies may also exclude certain types of injuries or experimental treatments.

This commonly leaves teams responsible for the difference, and they may face difficult decisions about player care. Another possibility is that they’d have to absorb unexpected financial burdens that can impact operations, staffing, and long-term planning.

Do Liability Risks Expand Beyond the Playing Field?

Yes, liability risks go far beyond what happens during games. All of the following introduce new exposures that traditional policies may not fully cover:

Social media activity

Fan interactions

Sponsorship events

Community outreach programs

Teams’ risk profiles become more complex as they grow their brand presence and engagement, and unfortunately, not all policies include adequate protection for reputational or non-physical damages. This makes sports team insurance coverage that reflects these evolving realities a must.

Inadequate Coverage for Travel and International Play

A core part of sports is travel, and this introduces unique risks that standard insurance policies usually overlook. Protecting sports teams that are on the move involves specialized travel and international coverage, especially since there are differing healthcare systems and legal requirements overseas.

Without that coverage, these things can derail schedules and take huge chunks out of the teams’ budgets:

Lost equipment

Medical emergencies abroad

Trip cancellations due to unforeseen events

Avoid Insurance Gaps for Your Sports Team

Many sports teams mistakenly think that just a basic insurance policy is enough. Then the time comes when they need to claim, and they’re left paying out of pocket.

Smart team risk management means identifying and addressing insurance gaps before the need for claiming arises. This prevents nasty financial surprises and delays in the teams’ schedules.

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