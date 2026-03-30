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2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braylon Mullins, Stuns Duke With D...

2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braylon Mullins, Stuns Duke With Deep 3, Sends UConn To Final Four

“Just happy to see that go in,” Mullins said postgame, his humility shining through the chaos of celebration.

Published on March 30, 2026

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UConn v Duke
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braylon Mullins, Stuns Duke With Deep 3, Sends UConn To Final Four

Greenfield, Indiana’s own Braylon Mullins delivered one of the most unforgettable moments in NCAA Tournament history, hitting a near half-court buzzer-beater to lift UConn over top-seeded Duke, 73-72, in the Elite Eight.

The freshman phenom, who was crowned 2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, showcased his poise and talent on the national stage, completing a 19-point comeback and securing UConn’s spot in the Final Four.

The game, played at Capital One Arena, seemed all but over with Duke leading 72-70 and just six seconds remaining.

However, a deflected inbound pass was stolen by UConn’s Silas Demary Jr., setting up Mullins for his miraculous shot.

Despite struggling earlier in the game and missing all four of his previous three-point attempts, Mullins let it fly from near half court, and the ball swished through the net as time almost expired.

“Just happy to see that go in,” Mullins said postgame, his humility shining through the chaos of celebration.

The victory sends UConn to its third Final Four in four years, where Mullins will play in his home state of Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Huskies will face No. 3 Illinois, with Mullins poised to continue his Cinderella story in front of a hometown crowd.

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