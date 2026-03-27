Butler AD Grant Leiendecker On Ronald Nored Hire

Source: Candice Ward / Getty

The Butler Bulldogs have found their next head coach, and it’s a familiar face.

Ronald Nored, who was a key part of Butler’s two runs to the NCAA Championship Game in 2011 and 2012, will succeed the retiring Thad Matta as the coach of the program he once played for. It’s not an unexpected move; throughout the process, Nored’s name was the one most frequently being tossed around as a real possibility to take over the program. Since his time playing for the Bulldogs, Nored has gained a fair amount of coaching experience as both an assistant and head coach in high school, college and even the NBA. Now he will have to put that experience to good use as he attempts to return his alma mater to their glory days.

During the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, Butler athletic director Grant Leiendecker joined the show and dove into why Nored was the right man for the job. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!