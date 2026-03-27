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Ronald Nored Discusses His Vision for Butler Basketball on Query & Company

Newly appointed Butler Bulldogs head coach Ronald Nored joined Query & Company to share his vision for revitalizing the program and competing at the highest level in the Big East.

Nored, a former Butler standout and NBA assistant coach, expressed his excitement about returning to his alma mater and the challenge of building a winning culture.

Nored addressed comments made earlier this season by UConn’s Danny Hurley, who emphasized the need for Butler to increase resources to remain competitive in the Big East.

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While acknowledging the importance of resources, Nored stressed that success stems from building a connected team with a shared identity.

“It’s about having a group that knows who they are and moves in the same direction,” he said.

Reflecting on his decision to transition from the NBA to college basketball, Nored highlighted the unique opportunity to recruit and develop players who align with Butler’s values.

He credited conversations with coaching legend Mike Brey for helping him understand the nuances of the college game, particularly the importance of connecting with players and fostering relationships.

Nored also emphasized the critical task of assembling the right coaching staff.

“We need people who understand what it takes to win at Butler and can build a sustainable program,” he explained.

With his passion for the game and deep ties to Butler, Nored is determined to lead the Bulldogs back to prominence.

His focus on culture, connection, and preparation sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in Butler basketball.

Listen to the full interview below.