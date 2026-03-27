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Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Ro...

Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Rollover Crash

Following Friday's rollover crash in Florida, authorities have arrested and charged golf legend Tiger Woods with driving under the influence.

Published on March 27, 2026

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TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
Source: Adam Glanzman/TGL / Getty

Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Rollover Crash

UPDATE: Following Friday’s rollover crash in Florida, authorities have arrested and charged golf legend Tiger Woods with driving under the influence.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office processed the arrest shortly after responding to the accident on Jupiter Island.

According to officials, Woods was found alone in his vehicle and appeared lethargic at the scene.

Law enforcement officers allege he was impaired by some type of medication or drug.

Woods did not sustain any physical injuries during the crash and was safely taken into custody.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2026, in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near Beach Road, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

While details remain limited, authorities confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Woods was stable at the scene.

This marks another challenging moment for Woods, who has faced a series of physical setbacks in recent years.

RELATED | Top 10 Toughest In-Game Performances By Injured Athletes

Just days before the crash, Woods competed in the TGL Finals, showcasing his resilience and determination despite ongoing health concerns.

The 15-time major champion has been working toward a potential return to competitive golf, with hopes of participating in upcoming tournaments like The Masters.

The crash is currently under investigation, and further updates are expected from local authorities.

Fans and the golf community are rallying behind Woods, wishing him well as he navigates this latest hurdle.

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