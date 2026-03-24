Former IU Coach Tom Crean Previews Sweet 16

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After a wild first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, there are 16 teams remaining.

The Purdue Boilermakers are among the 16 that made the cut after wins over Queens University and the Miami Hurricanes. Next up for the black and gold is a showdown with Texas in San Jose, after the Longhorns earned upset wins over BYU and Gonzaga, for the right to move on to the Elite Eight. If the Boilermakers are able to move on from there, they’ll return home to Indianapolis, where they’ll play in the Final Four in front of what should be a very supportive crowd.

Here is the full lineup of Sweet 16 games:

Thursday (3/26)

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue – 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska – 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona – 9:45 p.m. ET

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston – 10:05 p.m. ET

Friday (3/27)

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 1 Duke – 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan – 7:35 p.m. ET

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 2 UConn – 9:45 p.m. ET

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State – 10:10 p.m. ET

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Indiana Hoosiers head coach and current ESPN analyst Tom Crean joined the show! Tom and JMV previewed the Sweet 16 matchups, including Purdue vs Texas. Listen to that conversation and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!