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Purdue Advances To Sweet 16 For Third Consecutive Year, Paint...

Purdue Advances To Sweet 16 For Third Consecutive Year, Painter Gets 500th Win – What’s Ahead

Purdue Basketball continues its impressive March Madness run, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year with a 79-69 victory over Miami.

Published on March 23, 2026

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Miami v Purdue
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Purdue Advances To Sweet 16 For Third Consecutive Year, Painter Gets 500th Win – What’s Ahead

Purdue Basketball continues its impressive March Madness run, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year with a 79-69 victory over Miami.

The Boilermakers, led by Fletcher Loyer’s 24 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 19 points and nine rebounds, showcased their resilience in a game that saw Miami cut an 11-point deficit to just four in the final minute.

Purdue’s clutch free-throw shooting and defensive adjustments sealed the win.

This victory also marked a milestone for head coach Matt Painter, who earned his 500th career win at Purdue.

The Boilermakers’ balanced offense, orchestrated by Braden Smith’s playmaking, has been a hallmark of their success.

Despite Smith’s struggles with turnovers, his leadership and late-game free throws were pivotal.

Purdue now ties its program record for consecutive Sweet 16 appearances, a testament to its consistency under Painter.

The team’s efficient offense, bolstered by Loyer’s sharpshooting and Kaufman-Renn’s versatility, makes them a formidable contender.

Looking ahead, Purdue faces 11th-seeded Texas in the West Region semifinals.

Texas, fresh off an upset of Gonzaga, poses a significant challenge with its momentum and underdog mentality.

Purdue’s ability to maintain composure and execute under pressure will be critical as they aim to extend their tournament run.

With a 28-8 record and a Big Ten Tournament title, Purdue has proven its mettle.

However, the road to the Final Four demands continued excellence against increasingly tough competition.

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