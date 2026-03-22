The intersection of mental health and athletics: What you need to know

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Taking mental health in athletics seriously is a must for success on the field/court, injury recovery, and better focus. However, many athletes are under an increasing amount of strain due to stigma, fear of losing playing time, and the increasing professionalization of sports at younger ages. Plus, supporting athletes’ mental health is even more complex in a culture and professional field where vulnerability may be construed as weakness.

According to a study by Reardon for the Journal of Athletic Training in 2023, as many as 40% of 13,000 American teen athletes reported severe depression symptoms during the pandemic, and such rates haven’t gone back to baseline levels of 10% before that time. Understanding the reasons for the increased risk of anxiety and depression among athletes at all ages and career levels can ensure they continue to have a healthy mental and physical life beyond the sport.

Why Does Mental Health in Athletics Matter?

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From baseball to track to gymnastics, athletes of all ages are under a lot of pressure to perform, especially when they’re famous. However, taking care of the mind and emotions as much as the body is critical for these performers as it can support not only longevity in careers, but a vibrant life afterwards.

Key reasons more people should focus on mental health in athletics include:

Performance enhancement Managing high-stress environments Helping combat stigma around mental health Long-term well-being on and off the court Physical safety through injury prevention

What Are Mental Health Strategies for Athletes to Use?

Don’t be afraid to step away for a minute. When Olympian Simone Biles took a break from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she was able to come back bigger and better for the following Olympics. Being honest about experiencing the “twisties” showed that this prized Olympian had enough self-awareness and strength to not only protect her mental health but to avoid potentially harmful physical injury.

Therapy isn’t just for an injury, but regular mental health services are available when you need them. Click for mental health services in Chicago for children, adolescents, and adults. Athletes should also consider family therapy services if their issue is impacting others in their household.

Consistent scheduled weekly therapy sessions aid an athlete’s mental wellness by providing a safe space to process anxiety and pressure instead of holding it all in.

Be realistic about what you can do, regardless of how talented you are. By setting realistic goals that you can control, such as your technique, overall effort, and attitude, you can have better results than overthinking about winning every game or how the crowd reacts.

Understand the Importance of Mental Health in Sports

Mental health in athletics is vital to protect professional longevity and life beyond competition. Prioritizing mental health and utilizing available services can help anyone playing for fun or aiming for a future career understand how to manage stress, enhance their overall performance, and develop enough self-awareness to prevent injury. As more people discuss mental health, it can bring down the walls of stigma so more people can get the help they need.

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