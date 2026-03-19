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Queens Head Coach Grant Leonard Talks Historic NCAA Bid, Purdue Matchup, and Team Spirit

Queens head coach Grant Leonard recently joined The Fan Morning Show in Indianapolis to discuss his team’s historic NCAA tournament appearance, their journey to Division I, and their upcoming matchup against Purdue.

Leonard reflected on the significance of Queens’ first year of tournament eligibility, calling it a proud moment for the program, players, and the Charlotte community.

After transitioning from Division II, where they enjoyed multiple 30-win seasons, Leonard emphasized the importance of staying focused on daily improvement.

“We wouldn’t be here today without the toughness and fortitude of our guys,” he said.

The coach highlighted how the team’s roster evolved once they became tournament eligible, adding key transfers like Devontae Parker (Georgia Southern) and Gus Larson (Cal Berkeley) to bolster their lineup.

Leonard praised his players’ resilience and credited their hard work for the program’s success.

Looking ahead to their matchup with Purdue, Leonard acknowledged the Boilermakers’ physicality and efficiency, calling them one of the top programs in college basketball.

He also commended Purdue’s point guard, Braden Smith, for his intelligence and ability to lead the team.

Leonard shared insights about Queens’ campus, nestled in Charlotte’s picturesque Myers Park neighborhood, and introduced “Buddy the Street Dog,” a team mascot symbolizing grit and determination.

Players earn Buddy for making game-changing plays, embodying the team’s spirit.

Finally, Leonard expressed admiration for Purdue head coach Matt Painter, calling him a role model for building a program and leading with integrity.

“He’s an incredible example for all of us coaches,” Leonard said. Take a listen to the interview below.