Spero Dedes Previews Purdue vs Queens

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The Purdue Boilermakers are headed to St. Louis to take on Queens University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

The Boilermakers are hot off their win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship and will look to carry that momentum forward. After a season that had its fair share of ups and downs, the vibes around the team are much more positive than they were before the Big Ten Tournament began. Now, Purdue will have to keep the energy they had against Michigan if it wants to make a deep run through the tournament.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Spero Dedes who will be on the call of Purdue-Queens for TruTV. Spero and John dove into the matchup, and what could lie ahead for the Boilermakers should they advance. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!