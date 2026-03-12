Source: Alexa Alejandro / Getty

Caitlin Clark Shines in Team USA Debut with Double-Double Performance

Caitlin Clark made a triumphant return to basketball in her Team USA debut during the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

After an eight-month injury hiatus, the Indiana Fever star delivered a stellar performance, recording 17 points and 12 assists in just 19 minutes of play.

Team USA dominated Senegal with a resounding 110-64 victory.

Clark, who came off the bench, wasted no time making an impact.

Her first bucket, which was a deep three-pointer, set the tone for her dynamic play.

She also showcased her elite playmaking skills, racking up three assists on consecutive plays shortly after entering the game.

By halftime, Team USA led 59-19, with Clark’s contributions playing a pivotal role.

Head coach Kara Lawson praised Clark’s ability to balance scoring and facilitating, calling her one of the most dynamic playmakers in the world.

Clark herself expressed joy at being back on the court, saying:

“More than anything, it makes me happy that I’m super sweaty right now and I got to play basketball.”

This game marked Clark’s first competitive action since July 2025, following a groin injury and subsequent recovery.

Her return highlights her status as a key player for Team USA as they prepare for the FIBA Women’s World Cup in September.

Clark’s performance, along with contributions from teammates Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese, signals a bright future for Team USA as they continue their journey in the qualifiers.