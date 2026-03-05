Listen Live
Where Does Bracketologist Joe Lunardi Have IU, Purdue?

Published on March 5, 2026

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

We’re just over a week away from Selection Sunday! 

Where do the Indiana Hoosiers find themselves following a dominant win over Minnesota? What do the Purdue Boilermakers’ fortunes look like after surviving yet another meandering performance, this time against Northwestern? And what about teams like Miami (Ohio), who have faced a lot of debate over their credentials, despite owning a 30-0 record? 

During The Ride With JMV on Thursday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi joined the show and helped provide some answers to those questions. Listen to that conversation and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

