Listen Live
Close
Sports

ESPN’s Field Yates Talks Indy, Anthony Richardson, NFL Free Ag...

ESPN’s Field Yates Talks Indy, Anthony Richardson, NFL Free Agency, and Fernando Mendoza

Field Yates, one of ESPN’s most respected NFL analysts, joined the show to share his insights on the NFL Combine, the Colts, and the upcoming draft.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

ESPN’s Field Yates Talks Indy, Anthony Richardson, NFL Free Agency, and Fernando Mendoza

Field Yates, one of ESPN’s most respected NFL analysts, joined the show to share his insights on the NFL Combine, the Colts, and the upcoming draft.

Yates began by expressing his love for Indianapolis, calling it the perfect host city for the Combine and praising its long-standing tradition of excellence in hosting the event.

The conversation shifted to Anthony Richardson’s trade request.

Yates speculated that the Colts might receive late Day 3 compensation, such as a sixth or seventh-round pick, for the quarterback.

He noted that while Richardson’s unique skill set might intrigue some teams, his limitations and the Colts’ messaging about his role have likely diminished his trade value.

Yates also discussed the Colts’ two key free agents, Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

He emphasized the importance of securing at least one extension before the franchise tag deadline.

While Jones’ injury complicates his market, Yates believes Alec Pierce could command a deal worth over $100 million, given his impressive production and positional value.

On the draft front, Yates highlighted Fernando Mendoza’s meteoric rise to the projected No. 1 overall pick.

He described Mendoza as an “easy evaluation” and one of the most surefire top picks in recent memory, praising his talent and leadership.

Take a look at the full interview below.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

New Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan podacst
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close