Source:

ESPN’s Field Yates Talks Indy, Anthony Richardson, NFL Free Agency, and Fernando Mendoza

Field Yates, one of ESPN’s most respected NFL analysts, joined the show to share his insights on the NFL Combine, the Colts, and the upcoming draft.

Yates began by expressing his love for Indianapolis, calling it the perfect host city for the Combine and praising its long-standing tradition of excellence in hosting the event.

The conversation shifted to Anthony Richardson’s trade request.

Yates speculated that the Colts might receive late Day 3 compensation, such as a sixth or seventh-round pick, for the quarterback.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He noted that while Richardson’s unique skill set might intrigue some teams, his limitations and the Colts’ messaging about his role have likely diminished his trade value.

Yates also discussed the Colts’ two key free agents, Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

He emphasized the importance of securing at least one extension before the franchise tag deadline.

While Jones’ injury complicates his market, Yates believes Alec Pierce could command a deal worth over $100 million, given his impressive production and positional value.

On the draft front, Yates highlighted Fernando Mendoza’s meteoric rise to the projected No. 1 overall pick.

He described Mendoza as an “easy evaluation” and one of the most surefire top picks in recent memory, praising his talent and leadership.

Take a look at the full interview below.