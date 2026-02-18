Listen Live
Query & Company

Will Cincinnati Bengals Franchise Tag Trey Hendrickson?

The relationship between the Cincinnati Bengals & Trey Hendrickson has soured in recent seasons. Will the Colts have a chance to sign him?

Published on February 18, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a dominant disrupter for over a decade since Robert Mathis retired.

One of the NFL’s best EDGE rushers since the start of the 2020 season, Trey Hendrickson, has been very disgruntled with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendrickson, 31, recorded 70.5 sacks between 2020-2024, recording 10+ sacks in four of five seasons. In 2025, he dealt with injuries, resulting in four sacks in just seven games. That comes after he sat out for majority of training camp attempting to re-negotiate his contract to be paid more and remain in Cincinnati.

The biggest question this offseason for the Bengals is whether they will tag, re-sign, or let Hendrickson walk in free agency and land a third-round compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“He’s done playing for the Bengals. He’s played his last snap. This has been a back and forth negotiation struggle for multiple years, and last year they came together, on Hendrickson’s part, he wanted a multi-year deal, but he just got a pay bump. It’s the end of the road here.” NBC5’s Charlie Clifford stated on Query & Company Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati is in a pickle with the situation because he is entering the final years of his prime, they have a quarterback that can carry them to a Super Bowl, but they are in a tight spot financially because of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins contracts. If they also pay to retain Hendrickson, it is going to be challenging for the Bengals to improve their roster.

For a defensive end, the franchise tag numbers in 2026 are projected to look something like this:

  • Franchise Tag – $27,322,000
  • Transition Tag – $22,908,000

Clifford also acknowledged the financial tension at play. “If you let him walk, you’re not just losing production — you’re losing leadership in that locker room.”

The decision could define the Bengals’ defensive identity for upcoming years. As Clifford summarized, “It’s the kind of move that tells you exactly what window this franchise believes it’s in — still contending, or preparing for the next chapter.”

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Charlie Clifford, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

