Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

The United States men’s speedskating team delivered a stellar performance in the team pursuit event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal.

Published on February 17, 2026

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The team showcased exceptional coordination and endurance, narrowly missing out on gold.

The event, held at the Olympic Oval, saw Team USA face off against some of the world’s best.

Their synchronized skating and strategic pacing kept them in contention throughout the race.

Despite their efforts, they were edged out by the gold medal-winning team, but their silver finish marked a proud moment for U.S. speedskating.

