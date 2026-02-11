Source: Steven Branscombe / Getty

Purdue Survives Nebraska Comeback, Sets Sights on Iowa

The Purdue Boilermakers demonstrated grit and determination in a thrilling overtime victory against Nebraska Cornhuskers last night in Lincoln.

The Boilermakers came out strong, setting the tone early, but Nebraska, a veteran team with sharp shooters, mounted a second-half comeback. Jake Query noted:

“Nebraska made the shots in the second half that they didn’t make in the first half. It was more a credit to Nebraska than it was an indictment of Purdue.”

Turnovers and missed free throws in the final minute of regulation nearly cost Purdue the game.

“You have three great foul shooters going to the line with as many as six points on the line, and you come up with one point. That’s just inexplicable,” said Brian Neubert from GoldAndBlack.com.

Despite these struggles, Purdue’s resilience shone in overtime. CJ Cox, who had been struggling in Big Ten play, hit two critical three-pointers, while Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff dominated the boards. “When Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff are rebounding the way they did last night, Purdue’s really hard to beat,” Neubert stated.

Looking ahead, Purdue travels to Iowa for their next game. The Boilermakers previously defeated the Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena, but playing on the road presents new challenges.

“Iowa is guarding people now, which is kind of a novelty for the history of their program,” Neubert said jokingly.

Purdue will need to maintain defensive intensity and consistency to secure another win. “You have to be really disciplined against Iowa and just be the best version of yourself for forty minutes,” Neubert emphasized.

If Purdue can sustain their effort and focus beyond Saturday’s matchup in Iowa, they’ll be heading into the Big Ten tournament with some momentum.

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Brian Neubert, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.