Listen Live
Close
Sports

Rick Carlisle Discusses Furphy's Injury, Zubac Trades, and State...

Rick Carlisle Discusses Furphy’s Injury, Zubac Trades, And State Of The Team

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan this morning to discuss key updates on the team.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks
Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Rick Carlisle Discusses Furphy’s Injury, Zubac Trades, and State Of The Team

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan this morning to discuss key updates on the team, including Johnny Furphy’s injury, the recent trade for Ivica Zubac, and the team’s outlook heading into the All-Star break.

Carlisle began by addressing the unfortunate ACL tear suffered by rookie Johnny Furphy, praising the young player’s defensive growth, rebounding, and shooting improvements.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, but Johnny is young, and I fully expect him to make a full recovery,” Carlisle said.

He also shared that he spent time with Furphy to offer encouragement and examples of players who have successfully returned from similar injuries.

The conversation shifted to the Pacers’ recent trade for center Ivica Zubac.

Carlisle highlighted Zubac’s size, strength, and experience, calling him a “top-10 starting center” and a much-needed addition to the roster.

“He gives us size and strength, and he’s just entering his prime at 28,” Carlisle noted.

While Zubac is currently dealing with a lingering ankle issue, Carlisle expressed optimism about his long-term impact.

Carlisle also reflected on the team’s recent trades, including the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, crediting the front office for their creativity and ability to build a competitive roster while staying under the luxury tax.

With back-to-back games against the Knicks and Nets before the All-Star break, Carlisle emphasized the team’s focus on staying competitive.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Luge - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

CURLING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

FREESTYLE SKIING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-PODIUM
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Cross-Country Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

41 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
22 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close