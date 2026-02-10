Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Rick Carlisle Discusses Furphy’s Injury, Zubac Trades, and State Of The Team

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan this morning to discuss key updates on the team, including Johnny Furphy’s injury, the recent trade for Ivica Zubac, and the team’s outlook heading into the All-Star break.

Carlisle began by addressing the unfortunate ACL tear suffered by rookie Johnny Furphy, praising the young player’s defensive growth, rebounding, and shooting improvements.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, but Johnny is young, and I fully expect him to make a full recovery,” Carlisle said.

He also shared that he spent time with Furphy to offer encouragement and examples of players who have successfully returned from similar injuries.

The conversation shifted to the Pacers’ recent trade for center Ivica Zubac.

Carlisle highlighted Zubac’s size, strength, and experience, calling him a “top-10 starting center” and a much-needed addition to the roster.

“He gives us size and strength, and he’s just entering his prime at 28,” Carlisle noted.

While Zubac is currently dealing with a lingering ankle issue, Carlisle expressed optimism about his long-term impact.

Carlisle also reflected on the team’s recent trades, including the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, crediting the front office for their creativity and ability to build a competitive roster while staying under the luxury tax.

With back-to-back games against the Knicks and Nets before the All-Star break, Carlisle emphasized the team’s focus on staying competitive.