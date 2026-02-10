Dallara, Dixon to be Inducted Into IMS Hall of Fame

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Two IndyCar icons are being inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame this year.

The IMS Hall of Fame Class of 2026 features car constructor Giampaolo Dallara and driver Scott Dixon. The two were voted in by a national panel made up of 150 drivers, journalists, historians, and other Hall of Famers.

Dallara is the founder of the Italian race car manufacturer Dallara, which has been the lone IndyCar chassis supplier since 2008. He worked for Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, and Williams, before founding “Dallara Automobili da Competizione” in Italy in 1972.

Dixon is entering his 25th season in IndyCar. The New Zealander, known as “The Iceman,” is a six-time IndyCar Series champion and 2008 winner of the Indianapolis 500.

“Scott Dixon and Giampaolo Dallara are at the very top of their respective fields,” said IMS Museum president Michael Good in a news release sent out on Tuesday. “Their consistency, skill, and unwavering determination have led to success not only at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but in every aspect of their careers.”

Dallara and Dixon will be officially inducted during a ceremony at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on May 21.

