Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers
Sports

2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Stars

This year’s edition celebrates a dynamic group of women who are redefining success, breaking barriers, and building their own legacies.

Published on February 5, 2026

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover is here, and it’s making waves with a fresh perspective on empowerment and individuality.

From athletes to entrepreneurs, the featured stars embody strength, ambition, and resilience, showcasing their unique journeys both on and off the spotlight.

With a focus on challenging stereotypes and embracing authenticity, the cover highlights stories of personal growth, ambition, and the power of self-expression.

Take a look below at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Stars.

Brittany Mahomes

Entrepreneur and fitness advocate, Brittany is the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

She’s known for her work in promoting health and wellness, as well as her role as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s soccer team.

Ronika Love

A decorated volleyball player at both the collegiate and professional levels, Ronika is married to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

She’s passionate about breaking stereotypes surrounding women in sports and relationships.

Christen Goff

A rising figure in the fashion and lifestyle space, Christen is celebrated for her creative ventures and her ability to balance personal and professional life.

She’s a strong advocate for self-expression and individuality.

Claire Kittle

Married to NFL tight end George Kittle, Claire is a fitness enthusiast and lifestyle influencer.

She’s known for her vibrant personality and her dedication to promoting a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Haley Cavinder

Former college basketball star turned entrepreneur, Haley is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

She’s built a successful personal brand, emphasizing the importance of chasing dreams while supporting loved ones.

Normani

A multi-talented singer, dancer, and performer, Normani has made waves in the music industry with her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence.

She’s a symbol of confidence and creativity, inspiring fans worldwide.

