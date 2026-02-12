2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Drew Ogletree

Source: ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: Andrew Ogletree #85 of the Indianapolis Colts leaps for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. The touchdown was called back due to a penalty. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Typically, a diminished role in a contract year doesn’t smell good news for that player.

But I’m not ready to say that’s the case for tight end Drew Ogletree having just competed his rookie contract.

First, the arrival of Tyler Warren led to the Colts tight end roles changing significantly from 2025 to 2026.

That was needed.

For Ogletree it meant, slotting in as the 3rd tight end, playing 226 offensive snaps across 15 games. He played one of the bigger special teams roles on the roster, with 294 snaps there.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts handle tight end this free agency.

Ogletree, 27, is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Mo Alie-Cox, 32, is a free agent for the fourth time since 2020, yet Chris Ballard has resigned him every time.

Is this a situation where the Colts opt for the younger option, given the similarities in the two players?

Do they feel they have room to bring both back?

Will Mallory remains under team control on his rookie contract, but the team has held back from giving him a substantial role, with him more in the receiving mold, compared to the blocking strengths of Alie-Cox and Ogletree.

Offensively in 2026, the big news will surround Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

But some tight end decisions are needed, too.