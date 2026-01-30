Listen Live
Trump Greenlights First-Ever IndyCar Race In D.C. to Celebrate...

Trump Greenlights First-Ever IndyCar Race In D.C. to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C., set for Aug. 21-23, would be the first-ever IndyCar street race in the Nation's capital.

Published on January 30, 2026

AUTO: NOV 04 Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series Sold to Penske Corp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump signed an Executive Order on Friday to officially launch an IndyCar race in the Nation’s capital.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C. would be the first-ever IndyCar street race in D.C. and will be held near the National Mall in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

“This is a very exciting thing that we’re doing… It’s having to do with our great 250th birthday… We’re Celebrating Greatness with American Motor Racing,” President Trump said in the Oval Office.

The event is set for Aug. 21-23. A White House official said the Trump administration doesn’t believe it will need approval from Congress to put on the event and that they will work with D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser to make it happen.

“This is really an amazing time for us as a company to support the 250th anniversary for the country, and there’s no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the D.C. area,” said Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, IndyCar, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, spectators would have access to most of the grounds around the race track.

“To think, 190mph down Pennsylvania Avenue. This is going to be wild,” Duffy said. He also said the race will be free.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks, whose network airs IndyCar races, joined President Trump in the Oval Office when the announcement was made and the Executive Order was signed.

