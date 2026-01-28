Listen Live
Inside The Mind Of Rick Carlisle: Building A Winning Team

Coach Rick Carlisle's passion for basketball is undeniable, and in this podcast episode, he delves into the elements that create a winning team.

Published on January 28, 2026

As the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, Rick has navigated the highs and lows of the game, always maintaining his commitment to his players and the sport.

A standout theme in our discussion is the critical role of communication on the court.

Rick highlights how, in today’s fast-paced game, effective communication can be the difference between victory and defeat.

“When your center is the defensive guy and he’s gravitating toward the rim, leaving a wide-open small forward on top, that’s trouble.

That’s three points,” he explains.

This underscores the need for players to stay connected and adapt seamlessly during play.

Rick also shares his pride in the growth of his players, particularly Jarrace Walker, who has been making impressive strides.

“He’s doing very well,” Rick notes.

“His running is great, he’s shooting the ball well, and his ability to drive and finish has seen a big uptick.”

Rick’s dedication to fostering player development is evident, as he celebrates their progress and pushes them to reach new heights.

Mental preparation and resilience are also key topics.

Rick reflects on Tyrese Haliburton’s injury and how the team rallied around him.

“An injury like this is tough, but it’s an amazing opportunity to study, reflect, and grow,” Rick shares.

His perspective is a powerful reminder that challenges can lead to growth and transformation.

Rick Carlisle’s insights into communication, player development, and mental resilience offer valuable lessons for anyone striving to improve.

Tune in to this episode to hear more from Coach Carlisle and uncover the strategies behind the Pacers’ success.

