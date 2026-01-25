Indy Tourism Shatters All-Time Records as City Eyes Future NFL Draft

Source: Inside Indiana Business / IIB

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is coming off the most successful year in its tourism history, with new data showing that downtown is busier than ever.

During Visit Indy’s annual State of Tourism meeting this week, leaders revaled that the 2025 set an all-time record for hotel rooms sold and occupied in the city’s history. Executive Vice President Chris Gahl noted that this surge is a primary indicator of a health economy, as every check-in translates to more money spent at restaurants and shops. This momentum is helping fuel a massive expansion of the city’s skyline, including the new Signia by Hilton and a larger convention center designed to attract even bigger events.

“We were really hopeful for a multi-year because the convention center is growing and more and more groups want into those dates and space,” Gahl said in a Saturday interview with Inside Indiana Business, regarding the city’s ability to lock in major long-term business. “So now we can protect it and grow it for two years into the future.”

Indianapolis isn’t just looking at the present; it’s actively scouting the next decade of “big gets.” With the NFL now officially staying in Indy through 2028, tourism leaders are using that relationship to pitch for an even larger prize: the NFL draft. During the upcoming combine, the city plans to take NFL executives to potential draft sites like Military Park, White River State Park, and the south side of Lucas Oil Stadium. Gahl believes the city’s track record of hosting massive crowds makes it a natural fit for the event. Looking ahead to 2026, the city is preparing for a “Super Bowl of meetings” that could result in nearly a billion dollars of future business.

“We think that will generate $800 million in future economic impact because of that one conference happening in a few days here in Indianapolis,” Gahl explained.

